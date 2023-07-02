Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

