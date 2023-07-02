Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 380.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.0 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

