Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEGIY opened at $20.93 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.4584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

