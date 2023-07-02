HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 3.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 142,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 283,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after buying an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.