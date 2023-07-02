HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 3.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.92. Approximately 324,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 435,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$514.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07.

Insider Transactions at HIVE Blockchain Technologies

In related news, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$68,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

