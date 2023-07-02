Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James R. Barlow bought 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

