HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $119.36 on Friday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. HOYA had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

