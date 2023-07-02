HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.79

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 244573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 730 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.68) to GBX 900 ($11.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HSBC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

