HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

