HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $535.90

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $535.90 and last traded at $534.02, with a volume of 418729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $516.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.71.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock worth $15,244,660 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

