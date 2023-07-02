Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.35 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.86.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

