Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Featured Articles

