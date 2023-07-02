Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.