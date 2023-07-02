Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 2.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 4,621,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,531,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

