HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 6.8%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.00. 24,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 186,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.