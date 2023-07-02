HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 6.8%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.00. 24,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 186,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
