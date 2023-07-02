Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.11. Approximately 12,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 89,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

