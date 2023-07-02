Ian Isaacs Sells 3,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,013 shares in the company, valued at $975,492.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $158.12 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

