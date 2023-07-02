ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $250.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.17. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $252.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

