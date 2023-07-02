ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.00

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $248.56, with a volume of 282521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

ICON Public Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.23 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

