Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

ICNC stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICNC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 561.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,789,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,799 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 685,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 185,080 shares in the last quarter.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.