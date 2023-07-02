IFP Advisors Inc Buys 32,927 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

