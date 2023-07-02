IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe by 73.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.80 and its 200 day moving average is $375.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

