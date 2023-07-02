IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

