IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.