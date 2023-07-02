IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

