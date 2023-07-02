IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $243.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $244.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

