IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $40.07 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

