IFP Advisors Inc Sells 21,511 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

