IFP Advisors Inc Sells 22,100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 105,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average is $215.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

