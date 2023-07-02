IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,703 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

