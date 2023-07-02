Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

