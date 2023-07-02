Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $471.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 471 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 471 ($5.99), with a volume of 11434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of £754.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 714.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 757.71.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,179.49%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £12,060.08 ($15,333.86). Also, insider Annette Wilson bought 9,036 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £57,649.68 ($73,299.02). Company insiders own 19.02% of the company's stock.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

