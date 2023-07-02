Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.06. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

