Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.21

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.21 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 1349602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,615,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,913,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,585,000 after buying an additional 225,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,104 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,463,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.