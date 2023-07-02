Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.24

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 364920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

