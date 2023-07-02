Insider Buying: Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Purchases A$35,078.04 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Free Report) insider Deborah Kiers purchased 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$35,078.04 ($23,385.36).
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
