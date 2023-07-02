Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $83,750.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.39 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $727.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 597.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

