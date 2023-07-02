Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells 1,706 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

