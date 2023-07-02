Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 8,081 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,212,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.