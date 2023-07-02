Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 2,798,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,884,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

