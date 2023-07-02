Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.23

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.23 and last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 6638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,651,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

