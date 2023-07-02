Insight Folios Inc Acquires 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

