Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 10,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 372,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.