Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.11

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.11 and last traded at $113.87, with a volume of 180255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $2,830,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 33,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

