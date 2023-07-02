Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $341.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.70. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

