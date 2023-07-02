Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,643 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

