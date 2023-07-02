Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.72

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 5244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

