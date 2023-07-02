Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.29

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 7012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Further Reading
