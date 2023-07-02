Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.29

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 7012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

