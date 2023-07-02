Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

