IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 4.8% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.18. 3,875,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,473,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.87.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

